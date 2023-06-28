Mask Network Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $268.52 million and approximately $61.98 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.27 or 0.00010870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,112,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

