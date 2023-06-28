Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $381.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $361.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.