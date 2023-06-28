Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE MTDR opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

