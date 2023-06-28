McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $87,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 10,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its 200-day moving average is $277.72. The company has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

