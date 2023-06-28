MCF Advisors LLC Acquires 263 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.60. 2,860,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,750,064. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.