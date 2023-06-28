MCF Advisors LLC Buys 27,721 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $48,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,129,593 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

