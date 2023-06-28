MCF Advisors LLC Grows Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 3,354.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,617 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of MicroVision worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MVIS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $7,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 4th quarter worth $3,002,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 501,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 478,420 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,595 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision Stock Performance

MicroVision stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 913,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,257. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

