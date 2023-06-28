MCF Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 93,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AT&T by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 168,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. 1,985,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,671,977. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. HSBC lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

