MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.78. 205,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.