MCF Advisors LLC Sells 1,952 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altria Group by 853.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,436 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Altria Group by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.96. 435,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,865,159. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

