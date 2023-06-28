MCF Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.93. 208,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

