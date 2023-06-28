MCF Advisors LLC Sells 734 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.0% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,357.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,488,000 after purchasing an additional 521,839 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $95.57. 173,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,576. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

