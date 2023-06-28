Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock Price Up 4%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 1,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Medalist Diversified REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Medalist Diversified REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 23.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

