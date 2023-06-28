Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0611 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Medical Facilities Price Performance
Shares of MFCSF stock remained flat at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.56.
About Medical Facilities
