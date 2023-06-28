Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Down 3.2%

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.54 and last traded at $89.97. Approximately 20,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 212,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Medifast from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Medifast Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.89. The firm has a market cap of $984.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

