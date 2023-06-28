Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 454,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,348,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,578 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,407,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 1,480,864 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

