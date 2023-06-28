Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.86

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.86 and traded as low as $126.52. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $127.42, with a volume of 27,856 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.52. The company has a market cap of $683.60 million, a PE ratio of 795.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

