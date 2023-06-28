Meter Governance Price Hits $2.13 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00007047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $36.57 million and $85,997.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,674,210 coins and its circulating supply is 17,193,036 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,674,210 with 17,190,966 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.21926264 USD and is up 5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $150,771.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

