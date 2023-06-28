MetisDAO One Day Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $20.76 or 0.00068161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $92.73 million and $1.95 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00018946 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,452.12 or 0.99970415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.77303582 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,067,418.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

