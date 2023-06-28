MetisDAO Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $20.89 or 0.00068140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $93.29 million and $2.53 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013838 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,643.55 or 0.99972298 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.77303582 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,067,418.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

