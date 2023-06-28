Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Get Rating) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Metso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

