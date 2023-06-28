MFA Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

MFA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 206,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 77.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MFA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

