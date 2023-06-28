Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

NASDAQ MU opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

