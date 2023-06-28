Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1303 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNMC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 1,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $427,000.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

