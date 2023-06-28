Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Financial Survey

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Milestone Scientific and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Nutriband shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Nutriband’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.81 million 7.07 -$8.71 million ($0.11) -8.09 Nutriband $2.08 million 9.19 -$4.48 million ($0.60) -4.07

Nutriband has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutriband, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -93.22% -75.26% -56.17% Nutriband -231.31% -52.80% -47.85%

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc., a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances, and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer-controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Nutriband

(Get Rating)

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.