Minto Apartment Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$38.40 million for the quarter.
