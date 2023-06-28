Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance

MSLOY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 12,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,205. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, salt, and steel products.

