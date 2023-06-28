Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
MSLOY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. 12,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,205. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
