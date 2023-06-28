Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.
About Monarch Mining
