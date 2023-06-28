Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBARF remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

