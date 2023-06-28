Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SiTime comprises about 1.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of SiTime worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1,612.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $120.88 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Torsten Kreindl sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $39,130.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $508,029.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,148 shares of company stock worth $1,446,226. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

