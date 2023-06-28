Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for about 3.8% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of MSCI worth $24,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,718,000 after buying an additional 279,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $465.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.22. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

