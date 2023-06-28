Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,750 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,026 shares of company stock worth $2,556,128 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransMedics Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

Shares of TMDX opened at $81.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 18.30% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.