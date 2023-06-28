Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 36,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

