Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.67.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.88. The company had a trading volume of 543,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.04. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,775,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $621,567,000 after purchasing an additional 678,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,651,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 599,327 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,440 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.