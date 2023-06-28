Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Shares Up 0.2%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €332.10 ($360.98) and last traded at €331.10 ($359.89). 202,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 732,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €330.60 ($359.35).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUV2. Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($396.74) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($380.43) price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €330.57 and a 200 day moving average price of €327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

