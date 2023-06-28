Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Hits $1.09 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002251 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $90.16 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,062.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00273978 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.13 or 0.00745560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.00546632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00058194 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003309 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

