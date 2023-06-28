National Bank Financial Trims WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Target Price to C$2.50

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. 55,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

