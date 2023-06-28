National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

