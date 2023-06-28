Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LSST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.52. 59,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,529. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71.

Get Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 1,100.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,906,000.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.