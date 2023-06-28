Navcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.80 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.80 million and $43,363.76 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00139662 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030800 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012297 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,443,638 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

