Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
