Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.11. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 72,583 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTS. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.72% and a negative net margin of 150.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $243,496.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

