NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004710 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $71.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,858,054 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 925,858,054 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.48298611 USD and is up 8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $315,516,679.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

