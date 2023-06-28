Nebulas (NAS) Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, Nebulas has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $573,651.20 and approximately $45,038.67 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001193 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008895 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Nebulas
Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 80,727,278 coins and its circulating supply is 65,215,476 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.
Nebulas Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.