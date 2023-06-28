Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.97. 10,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 92,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, MaxSimil, and NurturMe brands.
