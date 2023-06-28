Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.97. 10,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 92,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, MaxSimil, and NurturMe brands.

Featured Stories

