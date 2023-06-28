Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.28 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $116.03 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,261.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00282307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00771196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.42 or 0.00553258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00058894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,847,518,494 coins and its circulating supply is 41,259,185,601 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

