Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Update

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Network International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NWITY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414. Network International has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Get Network International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWITY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Network International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Network International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.