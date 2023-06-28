Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. 7,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,892. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

