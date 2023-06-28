Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.02, but opened at $25.33. Nevro shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 25,105 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVRO. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $908.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,603.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

