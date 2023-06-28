New Hampshire Trust Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,698.61. 78,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,292. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,643.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,471.64.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

