New Hampshire Trust Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,452,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.35. 1,120,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,515,351. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

